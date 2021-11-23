Unemployment Offices closed Thursday and Friday

The Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26, to observe the Thanksgiving holiday and encourages those certifying for benefits to do so early in the week.

Although unemployed workers can still certify for benefits online using the Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM), certification by phone will not be available when state offices are closed for the holiday. Claimants scheduled to certify by phone this week should do so by Wednesday, Nov. 24, as UIA staff will be off the following two days.

Because of the upcoming holiday, there may be a one- or two-day delay before benefits are deposited into the bank accounts or loaded onto the debit cards of unemployed workers.

Bi-weekly certification is just one of many services available to users through their MiWAM account. With an online account, claimants can access account information, review payment history, update contact information and more. MiWAM is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Claimants may login or sign up for an online account at Michigan.gov/UIA.