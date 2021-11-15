Veterans in Hubbell Celebrate and Remember the Fallen

Veterans day is a day of celebrating those who have and still serve in the U.S. Armed Forces. But it can also be a day of somber remembrance for friends and family of those who served and lost their lives.

Veterans from Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq came together with friends and family in Hubbell to celebrate each other and the military service that changed their lives. The dinner at the Copper Ingot 4624 Post was served by volunteers from the MTU Air Force ROTC. The event was filled with laughs, stories and familiar company.

The Hubbell VFW Post chartered in 1945 after veterans returned home from World War II. Soon after the post moved just across the street to its current location. While the men and women who call 4624 home are still going strong, their building has been in need of restoration for a number of years.

New windows in the upper hall were replaced over the summer with help from the Air Force ROTC. The Hubbell post also presented a plaque to Congressman Jack Bergaman who was in attendance. Thanking the congressman for his service and as a thank you for coming out and supporting the post. In a brief speech, Congressman Bergman encouraged veterans to share their stories of war, tragedy and hardship. He said conversations about the events can help them heal from the emotional scars of the past.