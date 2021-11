Mount Pleasant – Police in Lower Michigan are searching for a missing Mount Pleasant man.

James Contreras Trudeau, 29 was last seen at about 5 p.m. on Friday in Mount Pleasant.

He is is 5’ 11” tall with very long black hair.

Anyone who sees him should contact either the Isabella County Sheriff at 1-989-772-5911 or the Saginaw-Chippewa Police Department at 1-989-775-4700.