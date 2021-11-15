Negaunee Township man arrested for assault

4 hours ago Lisa Bowers

NEGAUNEE – A Negaunee Township man was arrested on assault charges on Saturday.

Michigan State Police Troopers from the Negaunee post said the charges stem from an altercation over the ownership of an ATV.

The man reportedly made threats with a long gun before fleeing his residence on the ATV.

He was taken into custody later on two counts of felonious assault.

The man was also wanted on two outstanding warrants.

No one was injured.

MSP will not release the man’s name until he is arraigned.

More Stories

Veterans in Hubbell Celebrate and Remember the Fallen

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Downstate man reported missing since Friday

4 hours ago Lisa Bowers

UPHP Ranked As Top Insurance Plan In The Nation

3 days ago Jeremy Skiba

Roll Over Accident in Torch Lake Township Sends Man to Hospital

3 days ago Jeremy Skiba

Bay College and Tri-County Safe Harbor To Hold Supply Drive November 18th

3 days ago Jeremy Skiba

Superior Search and Rescue Begins Training with Project Lifesaver Equipment

3 days ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Negaunee Township man arrested for assault

4 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Veterans in Hubbell Celebrate and Remember the Fallen

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Downstate man reported missing since Friday

4 hours ago Lisa Bowers

UPHP Ranked As Top Insurance Plan In The Nation

3 days ago Jeremy Skiba

Roll Over Accident in Torch Lake Township Sends Man to Hospital

3 days ago Jeremy Skiba