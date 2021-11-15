Negaunee Township man arrested for assault

NEGAUNEE – A Negaunee Township man was arrested on assault charges on Saturday.

Michigan State Police Troopers from the Negaunee post said the charges stem from an altercation over the ownership of an ATV.

The man reportedly made threats with a long gun before fleeing his residence on the ATV.

He was taken into custody later on two counts of felonious assault.

The man was also wanted on two outstanding warrants.

No one was injured.

MSP will not release the man’s name until he is arraigned.