Authorities Investigating Structure Fire in Marinette County

Marinette, Wis. (WBUP) – On November 6, 2021, at approximately 7:27 am, Marinette County Dispatch was notified of a house fire on Park Ave. in the Village of Coleman, Marinette County WI.

Jerry Salewski, a 78 year old male, was found deceased on his home by firefighters, The Marinette County Medical Examiner has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Multiple agencies responded, including: Coleman Fire, Pound Fire, Brazeau Fire, Coleman Rescue, Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is open and ongoing by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.