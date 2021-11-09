Authorities Investigating Structure Fire in Marinette County

2 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Marinette, Wis. (WBUP) – On November 6, 2021, at approximately 7:27 am, Marinette County Dispatch was notified of a house fire on Park Ave. in the Village of Coleman, Marinette County WI.

Jerry Salewski, a 78 year old male, was found deceased on his home by firefighters, The Marinette County Medical Examiner has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Multiple agencies responded, including: Coleman Fire, Pound Fire, Brazeau Fire, Coleman Rescue, Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is open and ongoing by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.

More Stories

Veterans Day and the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center

46 seconds ago Jeremy Skiba

Lanes Reopening Today on US-41/M-28 Project

1 hour ago Jeremy Skiba

Marquette Video Game Development Studio To Hold Launch Party Tomorrow

1 day ago Jeremy Skiba

Vinyl Record Show Taking Place in Marquette This Weekend

4 days ago Jeremy Skiba

Cash: The Pet of the Week

5 days ago Jeremy Skiba

Former Air Force Major Has Mortgage Payed Off

6 days ago Jeremy Skiba

You may have missed

Veterans Day and the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center

47 seconds ago Jeremy Skiba

Lanes Reopening Today on US-41/M-28 Project

1 hour ago Jeremy Skiba

Leadership Keweenaw Application Deadline Closes Soon

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Authorities Investigating Structure Fire in Marinette County

2 hours ago Connor Sturgill

NMU faculty union ratifies agreement

19 hours ago Lisa Bowers