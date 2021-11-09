Leadership Keweenaw Application Deadline Closes Soon

The deadline to join the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Keweenaw program closes at the end of this month. The Leadership Keweenaw program is expected to bring together over a dozen local business leaders to refresh and learn new business strategies. Morgan Impola is a Board Member with the chamber and an Engineer at UPPCO. He says that the program is structured for companies both big and small.

Imploa joined the program when he first came to the region. He believes that the experience and knowledge gained through the program helped him feel more comfortable in his new home.

The program starts in January, and the deadline for applications is November 30th. Program cost for a chamber member is $300 and for non members the cost is $400.

Applications can be found here.