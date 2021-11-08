NMU faculty union ratifies agreement

Northern Michigan University and it’s faculty are one step closer to a deal.

The NMU faculty union said it’s members ratified a five-year contract proposal tonight.

Union membership voted 197 to 30 to approve the pact.

In a statement A-A-U-P Chief Negotiator Lesley Putman said:

“Provided the Board of Trustees approves this agreement, we will return to pre-pandemic

compensation levels. However, it is distressing that it took eight months of negotiations and

mediation to achieve this.

We are thankful for the students, members of the community, and other union members in

Marquette County who expressed overwhelming support for the Northern Michigan University

AAUP faculty in our struggle for a fair contract.

NMU’s Chief Marketing Officer Derek Hall said the university is pleased with the union vote.

“The contracts will now be brought to the Board of Trustees for final approval at a special board meeting to be held in the near future. A deep debt of gratitude is sincerely owed to the members of all the negotiating teams for their hard work, dedication, and patience which led to these positive outcomes.”