Dafter man arrested for domestic assault

5 mins ago Lisa Bowers
DAFTER, MI – A Dafter man was arrested and arraigned on domestic assault and felony firearm charges this week.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office arrested 38-year-old George Mills on Tuesday.
He faces multiple charges after a woman reported being assaulted, strangled and threatened with a gun at a residence on M-28.
Police say Mills fled in a vehicle, he took the handgun with him.
The victim sought treatment for her injuries at War Memorial Hospital.
The charges against Mills include strangulation, assault of a pregnant woman, causing miscarriage, unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and animal torture.
Mills was arraigned on a $500,000 bond with a tether.
Police are asking anyone with information on the case to submit information on the Chippewa County Sheriff’s app.
The original press release is below.
On 11/2/2021 Deputy Sheriff’s were dispatched to a residence on M-28 in the Dafter area in reference to a Domestic assault.
The victim reported that she was assaulted, strangled and at one point the suspect pointed a handgun at her threatening to kill her, her cats and himself.
The victim had apparent injuries and sought treatment at War Memorial Hospital.
The suspect then fled the residence in a vehicle and took the handgun with him.
ARREST: (Initial Charge)
1- Strangulation
Detectives continued to investigate the incident and found the abuse was on-going and started sometime in early July.
Several more incidents were reported resulting in several additional charges. One such incident involved the discharge of a handgun during one of the Domestic Assaults. Detectives continue to investigate, executing a search warrant and did seize the handgun described by the victim.
ARRESTED: Adam George Mills, 38 yr old Dafter resident
CHARGES:
1- Strangulation (Initial charge)
2- Assault/Pregnant individual, causing miscarriage
3- Unlawful Imprisonment
4- Unlawful Imprisonment
5- Assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than Murder
6- Assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than Murder
7- Animal Torture
8- Assault with Dangerous Weapon (Felonious Assault)
9- Felony Firearm
10- Careless discharge of Firearm causing injury
11- Felony Firearm
Adam Mills has been arraigned in the 91st District Court on all charges and bond was set at $500,000 with tether. Mills is innocent until proven guilty.
If you have any information on this case or any other you can submit your information on our Sheriffs APP.

