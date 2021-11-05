Dafter man arrested for domestic assault

DAFTER, MI – A Dafter man was arrested and arraigned on domestic assault and felony firearm charges this week.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office arrested 38-year-old George Mills on Tuesday.

He faces multiple charges after a woman reported being assaulted, strangled and threatened with a gun at a residence on M-28.

Police say Mills fled in a vehicle, he took the handgun with him.

The victim sought treatment for her injuries at War Memorial Hospital.

The charges against Mills include strangulation, assault of a pregnant woman, causing miscarriage, unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and animal torture.

Mills was arraigned on a $500,000 bond with a tether.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to submit information on the Chippewa County Sheriff’s app.