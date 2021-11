Meet Cash!

Cash is between two and three years old.

He is a white tiger who came to the Almost Home Animal Shelter as a stray.

Cash is well aware of how handsome he is.  This guy also enjoys exploring his surroundings and wont pass on some scratchies.

He likes playing with toys, giving love, and would fit into any household.

If you’re interested in adopting Cash, contact the Almost Home Animal Shelter at 906-774-1005 to make an appointment.