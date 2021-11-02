Accident on U.S. 41 slows traffic

NEGAUNEE – A traffic accident on U.S. 41 slowed traffic this morning. The Marquette County Sheriff’s office and Michigan State Police, Negaunee post responded to a one-vehicle roll-over accident in Negaunee Townshi[p this morning.

A white pickup truck had rolled on it’s side next to the guardrail westbound just east of Powersports.

It is unclear if the winter weather played a part in the crash, but the MSP website says many winter crashes can be attributed to speed.

When drivers go too fast for road conditions, they can lose control and begin to leave the roadway.

“Driving slow on snowy and icy roads allows the driver a longer reaction time. It can take up to 10 times longer to stop in snowy or icy weather. Drivers should be prepared to look ahead and begin braking well in advance of an intersection,” the website says.

No one appeared to be injured in the accident. ABC-10 UP will follow up on this story when we have more information