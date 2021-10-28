Sault Ste. Marie Man Arrested on Methamphetamine Charges

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich – A Sault Ste. Marie man is behind bars after being arrested on drug charges.

37–year–old Michael Causley was arrested on September 29th after the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department received a complaint about Methamphetamine inside a hotel.

Causley was arrested later that night.

He was arraigned in 91st District Court on one charge of Controlled Substance Delivery – Manufacturing Methamphetamine.

Causley is lodged at the Chippewa County Correctional Facility on a $150,000 bond.