Finn: The Pet of the Week

Meet Finn!

This lovable bulldog mix full of silliness and fun.

Finn has a lot of energy.

He will fit right in with owners who live an active lifestyle.

He loves people, especially kids of all ages

But no other pets, please.

Finn is just one of those guys who prefers to be the king of his castle.

If you need that one pet to make your active home complete, Finn is the canine for you.

He is also neutered and up to date on all his vaccinations.

If you’re interested in adopting Finn, contact UPAWS at 906-475-6661.