Frozen Farms Co. in Calumet Emphasizes Locally Sourced Groceries

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

What if a farmer’s market could last all year round?  That’s possible in some parts of the country. But in the Upper Peninsula farmers and artisans have to get creative in the winter months.

Trevor Hodges and his friends in Calumet are doing just that. The Frozen Farms Company opened its doors back in August. Since then, Hodges said he’s been surprised by the interest shown in UP crafted goods, and locally butchered meat. He said Frozen Farms wants to offer a farmers market feel all year round.

That mentality has built a strong customer base.

Hodges has found a way to compete with the national meat market by working with local farms to purchase livestock before it would be sent to auction elsewhere. That practice keeps UP grown cuts of beef, pork and lamb available for local shoppers.

Frozen Farms also offers locally made maple syrup, honey. And even a new cook book filled with local recipes. You can find them on 5th street in Calumet. They are open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm. And Sunday from 12 to 4 pm.

More Stories

Ishpeming Voters To Decide on Bond Proposal

1 hour ago Jeremy Skiba

Fire in Ahmeek Results in One Fatality

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Sault Ste. Marie Man Arrested on Methamphetamine Charges

21 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Finn: The Pet of the Week

24 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

WUPHD Concerned with At Home COVID Tests and Cases in Schools

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

MTU Included with Federal Contractor Mandate, Employees Need COVID Vaccine by January 10th

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Ishpeming Voters To Decide on Bond Proposal

1 hour ago Jeremy Skiba

Fire in Ahmeek Results in One Fatality

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Frozen Farms Co. in Calumet Emphasizes Locally Sourced Groceries

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Mid-Peninsula Conference Volleyball All-Star Teams Released

3 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Sault Ste. Marie Man Arrested on Methamphetamine Charges

21 hours ago Jeremy Skiba