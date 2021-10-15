Marinette County Sheriff’s Office Warns Public About New Telephone Scam

8 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

MARINETTE, Wisc – The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a new telephone scam.

Citizens are receiving phone calls from the same phone number as the Sheriff’s Office stating that it is Chief Deputy Hansen calling.

The impersonator then tells citizens that they did not show up for a court date and need to pay $5,000.

The Sheriff’s Office is warning to not send out money or give out your credit or debit card information and to instead tell the impersonator to call the Sheriff’s Office or just hang up.

