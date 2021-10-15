Four Downstate Deputies Set to face Trial

MUSKEGON, Mich – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that four Muskegon County deputies will face trial after the death of an inmate.

Sergeant David Vanderlaan and Deputies Jeffrey Patterson, Crystal Greve and Jamal Lane each face one count of Involuntary Manslaughter – Failure to Perform a Legal Duty, a felony which is punishable up to 15 years in prison.

The charges come after the death of 39–year–old Paul Bulthouse back in April of 2019.

Bulthouse was classified as suicidal and was required to be monitored every 15 minutes.

He died in custody after multiple seizures in a five-and-a-half hour period.

The ruling came yesterday that there was enough evidence for further proceedings.

The date of the trial has not been announced.