Domestic leaves woman injured/man jailed

2 hours ago Lisa Bowers

A reported domestic assault left one woman at the hospital and a man was jailed Thursday.

Escanaba Public Safety responded to a residence on South Seventh Street  in Escanaba for a welfare check.

Police were able to enter the residence due to a bloody handprint on the wall.

Officers say they found additional suspicious evidence leading them to believe there might be an additional victim.

The Michigan State Police Crime Lab was on the scene to process evidence.

The woman was transported to OSF for treatment.

The man was arrested and lodged at the Delta County Jail for Aggravated Domestic Assault.

No names have been released.
The incident is still under investigation

 

