Menominee Man Arrested For Aggravated Child Sexually Abusive Material

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

MENOMINEE, Mich – A Menominee man has been arrested and charged for multiple counts relating to Aggravated Child Sexually Abusive Material.

Aaron Kuchinka, 32, faces three counts of Child Abuse in the Second Degree, one count of Child Sexually Abusive Activity – Aggravated, 34 counts of Child Sexually Abusive Material – Aggravated Possession and 35 counts of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime.

An investigation into this man was conducted when a tip was received by the Michigan State Police from national center for missing and exploited children.

As a result of the investigation, multiple internet devices and evidence were seized from the home and reasonable suspicion for child abuse was established.

He was arraigned in 95A District Court yesterday.

He faces up to 25 years in prison for each count of Child Sexually Abusive Activity – Aggravated.

