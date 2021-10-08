Two arrested on drug Charges in Menominee County

Two Menominee residents were arrested on drug charges Thursday.

Menominee County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 36-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman after executing a search warrant on a residence in the city of Menominee.

The man was charged with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine, two counts of delivery of heroin and possession with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug house, and possession of stolen property.

The woman was charged with delivery of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug house and possession of analogues without a prescription

Both are lodged in the Menominee County Jail.