Two arrested on drug Charges in Menominee County

39 mins ago Lisa Bowers
Two Menominee residents were arrested on drug charges Thursday.
Menominee County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 36-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman after executing a search warrant on a residence in the city of Menominee.
The man was charged with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine, two counts of delivery of heroin and possession with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug house, and possession of stolen property.
The woman was charged with delivery of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug house and possession of analogues without a prescription
Both are lodged in the Menominee County Jail.
Menominee County Sheriff Mike Holmes said anyone with information about the illegal sale/distribution of narcotics should contact the Sheriff’s Office and request to speak with a Detective at 906-863-4441.

