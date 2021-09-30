UPAWS To Hold “Empty The Shelters” Event

6 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Gwinn, Mich – A state pet foundation is teaming up with a local animal shelter for an “Empty the Shelters” event.

UPAWS and the Bissell Pet Foundation are holding the event next week from October 4th through the 10th.

The event is promoting the adoptions of dogs and cats eight months old and up and small critters of all ages.

The fee for dogs will be $25 and $5 for cats and small critters.

Those interested in adopting are encouraged to fill out a form which can be found below.

Animal Interest Form – Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (upaws.org)

Dogs: Adopt a Dog – Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (upaws.org)

Cats: Adopt a Cat – Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (upaws.org)

Small Critters: Adopt Other – Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (upaws.org)

