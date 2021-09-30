Michigan lawmakers attend tribal summit

4 hours ago Marta Berglund

Today, tribal leaders from around the state met with Governor Gretchen Whitmer and cabinet members for a summit.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss current needs of tribal communities, and ensure those needs are addressed.

Aaron Payment, Chairman of the Sault Ste. Marie Chippewa Tribe attended and said, “Tribal nations support a substantive relationship addressing real issues to continue to improve relations.”

During Whitmer’s first year in office, she signed the first executive directive in the state’s history that requires training on tribal-state relations. The training is required for all state department employees with dealings that directly affect tribal nations.

For more information on the executive directive, visit Whitmer – Governor Whitmer Signs Executive Directive to Strengthen Tribal-State Relations (michigan.gov)

 

