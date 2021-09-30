Ride Against Abuse

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Let’s ride. The 8th Annual Ride Against Abuse Rally put on by the Barbara Kettle Gundluch Shelter will be Monday, October 4th. The shelter’s director, Mary Neimala says that when she started the motorcycle rally she wanted to make some noise for abuse victims. The route for the rally starts in Calumet and will end in Houghton. Nemala says that in the past they started with about 30 riders, and have nearly doubled that in recent years.

Riders will meet at the Americ-inn hotel in calumet at 6 pm on Monday, October 4th. Riders will hear from the shelter about why they are there and the importance of raising awareness for domestic violence victims. The ralley should take off from calumet around 6:20 before the route takes bikers through Hancock and downtown Houghton. The rally will end at the chutes and ladders at Kestner Park in Houghton.

