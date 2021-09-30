Mia: The Pet of the Week

7 seconds ago Jeremy Skiba

Meet Mia!

Mia is a young Rottweiler who is spayed and up to date on all her vaccinations.

She is full of love, energy and has a great personality.

This fur baby enjoys running around the yard, sniffing out her surroundings and playing a good ole game of tug o’war.

Mia will never pass up the chance to have her belly rubbed. She would be a positive addition to any household.

While she’s great with kids, a home where Mia is the only dog would be ideal.

If you’re interested in adopting Mia, call the Alger County Animal Shelter at 906-387-4131 or visit the link below for her adoption application.

http://box2049.temp.domains/~algerco1/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/ADOPTION-APPLICATION.pdf?sfns=mo

 

 

