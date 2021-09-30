Michigan Tech Univeristy Holds Monthly COVID Town Hall Tonight

Over the course of the pandemic Michigan Tech has held a monthly town hall discussing a wide range of COVID related topics. This month the panel will look over the past year and what lessons can be learned from the good and the bad. Dr. Kelly Kamm, Assistant Professor of Kinesiology at MTU, says that the panel this month range from the media perspective to the perspective of those that work in a laboratory setting.

The town hall looks over how COVID is spreading throughout the Upper Peninsula. And Dr. Steve Elmer says communities need to remember that how we look at this first year of the pandemic could make a difference in our reaction to future events and health crises.

The town hall can be found on MTU’s website. And can be heard on 97.7 the wolf starting at 7 pm tonight. The virtual town hall will also be rebroadcast on our station, ABC 10, this Sunday at noon October 3rd. You can access previous town halls at mtu.edu/health-research/COVID19TownHall