Iron Ore Heritage Trail’s weather shelters/fishing piers Ribbon Ceremony

This afternoon The Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority cut the ribbons on the new accessible fishing piers and weather shelters on the Carp River in Negaunee and at the Pine Hill Pond in Negaunee Township.

These piers, structures, and stairs will provide better access to outdoor recreation for all abilities along the spine of the Iron Ore Heritage Trail. And—they provide public indoor spaces between the 12 miles of trial separating Marquette Township and Negaunee

The $234,000 project was paid in part by a $163,000 grant from the Michigan Natural Resource Trust Fund. The project was designed by Sanders-Czapski Associates of Marquette and built by Wuebben Construction of Dollar Bay.