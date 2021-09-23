Need for blood donations still at critical

The UP Regional Blood Center is still experiencing a CRITICAL NEED for A Positive, A Negative, O Negative and B Negative blood types. The UP Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock and Escanaba and is the primary supplier of blood to 13 U.P. hospitals.

Visit the UPRBC906 page on Facebook or head to their website at http://www.mgh.org/blood to get center details and blood drive locations.

Or, if you would like to schedule a donation or need to know hours of operation, call Marquette at 906-449-1450, Hancock at 906-483-1392, and Escanaba at 906-786-8420.