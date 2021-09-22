The search for Aaron Royal McGeorge continues in Marquette Township

6 hours ago Roy Buck

The search for Aaron Royal McGeorge continues in Marquette Township.

Monday morning Aaron McGeorge left his house in a red 2011 F-150 pick-up truck. Yesterday, his truck was found on County Road-550 near HogsBack Mountain.

It is believed he went hiking in that area.  Marquette County has started a Search and Rescue for McGeorge using tracking dogs and they’re asking the public to avoid the area to prevent scent contamination.

Also, The United States Air Force Rescue Coordination Center worked to provide helicopters from the United States Coast Guard and the Wisconsin Air National Guard to conduct air searches.

Aaron is 40 years of age 5”9”, around 165 pounds, has dark short hair, brown eyes, and a thin moustache. He usually wears a baseball hat.

If you have possibly seen Aaron or know of any information that may assist in the search, please call the Marquette County Sherriff’s tip line at 906-225-8441

