Workshop to provide guidance on federal COVID-19 funding

21 hours ago Marta Berglund

Courtesy: Michigan State University Extension

Two Michigan organizations are working together to guide regions using federal COVID-19 funding.

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) awarded $150 billion to local and tribal governments to help recover from COVID-19.

The Michigan Association of Regions and Michigan State University Extension are hosting a workshop to advise local officials through using the funding.

“Importantly , we’re gonna have a conversation about how local governments can partner on community needs,” said MSU Extension Senior Educator Brad Neumann. “Thinking about broader regional needs, and investments that are really gonna be important for our future.”

14 workshops will take place throughout the state.

In the U.P., there will be one at NMU, and one in Sault Ste. Marie.

The workshops begin September 23rd and go through October 28th.

They are free and are offered in-person, virtually, and in hybrid format.

For more information, or to register, visit events.anr.msu.edu/arpa.

.

 

More Stories

Man Arrested In Connection With Chippewa County Bomb Scare

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Be advised of fire training happening tonight

22 hours ago Marta Berglund

Search and Rescue for missing man around Hogsback Mountain

24 hours ago Roy Buck

2021 U.P. Veteran of the Year

1 day ago Roy Buck

Michigan Tech University’s long–standing tradition

1 day ago Roy Buck

Marquette County Apportionment Committee in full swing

2 days ago Marta Berglund

You may have missed

Man Arrested In Connection With Chippewa County Bomb Scare

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Workshop to provide guidance on federal COVID-19 funding

21 hours ago Marta Berglund

Be advised of fire training happening tonight

22 hours ago Marta Berglund

Redmen take over top spot in latest UPSSA football rankings

24 hours ago David Cesefske

Search and Rescue for missing man around Hogsback Mountain

24 hours ago Roy Buck