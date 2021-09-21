Workshop to provide guidance on federal COVID-19 funding

Two Michigan organizations are working together to guide regions using federal COVID-19 funding.

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) awarded $150 billion to local and tribal governments to help recover from COVID-19.

The Michigan Association of Regions and Michigan State University Extension are hosting a workshop to advise local officials through using the funding.

“Importantly , we’re gonna have a conversation about how local governments can partner on community needs,” said MSU Extension Senior Educator Brad Neumann. “Thinking about broader regional needs, and investments that are really gonna be important for our future.”

14 workshops will take place throughout the state.

In the U.P., there will be one at NMU, and one in Sault Ste. Marie.

The workshops begin September 23rd and go through October 28th.

They are free and are offered in-person, virtually, and in hybrid format.

For more information, or to register, visit events.anr.msu.edu/arpa.

