Be advised of fire training happening tonight

22 hours ago Marta Berglund

Community members should be aware of fire training tonight in Marquette.

Marquette Township Fire/Rescue is hosting the Michigan Propane Gas Association for a live training. While there will be an in-person classroom portion starting at 6, a live demonstration will begin at 7 at the Westwood Mall parking lot.

“There’ll be live fire, flame, and a little bit of smoke. Basically, we’re trying to make the training as realistic as possible, and therefore there will be fire involved,” said Assistant Fire Chief Robert Cochran.

He added that while the department trains every month, propane gas training happens every few years.

Be advised that this is an exercise and there is no need for alarm.

For more information, call the Marquette Township Fire/Rescue at 906–228–4296.

