Man Arrested In Connection With Chippewa County Bomb Scare

Bay City, Mich – A lower peninsula resident was arrested yesterday in relation to two bomb scares last week.

Federal prosecutors allege that 75–year–old John Douglas Allen placed packages containing pipe bombs outside an AT&T store in Sault Ste. Marie and a Verizon store in Cheboygan on September 15.

Douglas faces charges of extortion along with other bomb related charges.

Numerous threatening letters left at cell phone towers across the upper peninsula are believe to be related.

The FBI is asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact them at 1-800-CALL-FBI or at the link below.

Submit a Tip — FBI