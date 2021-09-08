Man Missing In Stephenson

4 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Stephenson, Mich -The Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

52–year–old Robert Cook walked away from Schlaud’s Adult Foster Care in Stephenson last Friday and was last seen on County Road 356 the same day.

Cook is 6’8, 200 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was seen wearing blue jeans with a black or gray colored t–shirt.

Cook’s mother said this is not the first time he has done something like this.

She suspects he may be on his way to her residence in Iron River or to Reno, Nevada where they previously lived.

If anyone has information about cook’s whereabouts, contact the MSP Gladstone Post at 906-428-4411.

