An art fair is coming to Marquette Mountain.

On September 11th and 12th, Marquette Mountain will host the first-ever Art on the Mountain, in partnership with the Lake Superior Art Association, Art on the Rocks, and the City of Marquette.

The event will feature an art fair, craft activities, including plein air painting, an art auction, and more.

In the evenings, there will be live music and dancing, with a full service bar.