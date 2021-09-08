Kitchen Fire In Escanaba Sends One To Burn Center

4 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Escanaba, Mich – A fire in Escanaba on Tuesday sent one person to the hospital.

Escanaba Public Safety responded to a kitchen fire on Francis Court at around 9 pm.

A neighbor had entered the apartment and put out the fire prior to public safety’s arrival.

The resident of the home suffered burns to their hands and feet.

Police say the fire was caused by a butane gas explosion.

The gas was being used to extract THC from marijuana.

The resident was transported to OSF St. Francis Hospital before being transferred to a medical burn center.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Man Missing In Stephenson

4 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Presque Isle Fall Victim Identified

4 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Menominee Township Man Found Guilty On Two Charges After Running Friend Over

5 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Silver Sampler Open House previews outdoor recreation program

22 hours ago Marta Berglund

Great Lakes communities will see benefits from new grant funds

22 hours ago Marta Berglund

Tonneau cover stolen from dealership

22 hours ago Marta Berglund

You may have missed

Tigers catcher Rogers undergoes Tommy John surgery

12 mins ago David Cesefske

Croze says Westwood game “not do or die” despite 0-2 record

13 mins ago David Cesefske

Man Missing In Stephenson

4 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Kitchen Fire In Escanaba Sends One To Burn Center

4 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Presque Isle Fall Victim Identified

4 hours ago Jeremy Skiba