Kitchen Fire In Escanaba Sends One To Burn Center

Escanaba, Mich – A fire in Escanaba on Tuesday sent one person to the hospital.

Escanaba Public Safety responded to a kitchen fire on Francis Court at around 9 pm.

A neighbor had entered the apartment and put out the fire prior to public safety’s arrival.

The resident of the home suffered burns to their hands and feet.

Police say the fire was caused by a butane gas explosion.

The gas was being used to extract THC from marijuana.

The resident was transported to OSF St. Francis Hospital before being transferred to a medical burn center.