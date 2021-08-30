Training Center In Negaunee Opens

10 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Negaunee, Mich – There is a shortage of employees across the board these days.

The skilled trades are no exception.

A new center in Negaunee can begin training people to fill these jobs starting today.

The Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights held the grand opening of the Negaunee Training Center this morning.

The center is wasting no time in recruiting apprentices for its programs.

Apprentices must be 17 or older and possess a high school diploma or a GED certificate.

Anyone interested in signing up can text the word “future” to 855-424-2562 or visit the link below.

MRCC – Leave your mark. (buildmifuture.com)

