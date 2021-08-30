U.P. State fair breaks turnout records

12 hours ago Marta Berglund

Yoopers came from far and wide for blue ribbon fun last week.

After last year’s cancellation, the U.P. State Fair saw record-breaking numbers.

Over the week, a total of 97,057 guests attended, 3% more than in 2019.

According to Skerbeck Entertainment Group, carnival rides saw a 30% increase.

Wristbands for unlimited rides sold out 2 weeks faster than usual.

The grandstands were also very popular.

Tickets to Josh Turner on Friday night sold out, as well as Buckcherry on Saturday.

The junior market livestock auction raised more than $491,000.

Next year’s fair is schedule for August 15-21.

