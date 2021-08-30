Delta County has a new Labor Day tradition

Delta County Trades and Labor is introducing a new Labor Day tradition.

The charity and scholarship fund will host the First Annual Delta County Labor Day celebration in Escanaba.

The festival will begin Monday at noon at Municipal Dock.

It will be a day full of fun, and fundraising, with all proceeds going to the Delta County Trades and Labor Charity/ Scholarship Fund.

Events throughout the day include a parade and the unveiling of a monument to labor.

There will also be raffle and prize drawings.

Live music will be provided by bands We Ain’t Saints and Sit Down Francis.