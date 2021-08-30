Delta County has a new Labor Day tradition

6 hours ago Marta Berglund

Delta County Trades and Labor is introducing a new Labor Day tradition.

The charity and scholarship fund will host the First Annual Delta County Labor Day celebration in Escanaba.

The festival will begin Monday at noon at Municipal Dock.

It will be a day full of fun, and fundraising, with all proceeds going to the Delta County Trades and Labor Charity/ Scholarship Fund.

Events throughout the day include a parade and the unveiling of a monument to labor.

There will also be raffle and prize drawings.

Live music will be provided by bands We Ain’t Saints and Sit Down Francis.

 

More Stories

Update on Isle Royale’s Horne Fire

6 hours ago Roy Buck

Training Center In Negaunee Opens

11 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

U.P. State fair breaks turnout records

12 hours ago Marta Berglund

West End Health Foundation opens fall grant application

12 hours ago Marta Berglund

Week 1: Frenzy Player of the Week

12 hours ago Connor Sturgill

GINCC is now accepting applications

12 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

You may have missed

Update on Isle Royale’s Horne Fire

6 hours ago Roy Buck

Delta County has a new Labor Day tradition

6 hours ago Marta Berglund

Training Center In Negaunee Opens

11 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

U.P. State fair breaks turnout records

12 hours ago Marta Berglund

West End Health Foundation opens fall grant application

12 hours ago Marta Berglund