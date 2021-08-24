Tech Volleyball picked First in GLIAC North Division

4 hours ago David Cesefske

HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech volleyball team is the top pick in the North Division in the GLIAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll after garnering four first-place votes.

Tech welcomes back its core roster from the 2021 season, including six All-GLIAC selections. The Huskies won a GLIAC Regular Season Championship last spring for only the second time in program history and look to make their fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

In the 2021 Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the Huskies led the North with 51 points. Northern Michigan was one point back while also taking a pair of first-place votes. Northwood (34), Wayne State (28), Saginaw Valley State (22), and Lake Superior State (10) rounded out the North in spots three through six.

Grand Valley State was the top choice in the South Division with 44 points and four first-place votes. Ferris State garnered 39 points and one vote. Davenport (31) was third followed by Parkside (19) and Purdue Northwest (12).

Laura De Marchi earned a plethora of awards in the spring, including being named the GLIAC Player of the Year, GLIAC Setter of the Year, and All-GLIAC First Team after leading NCAA Division II in assists per set (12.72). Olivia Ghormley was named the GLIAC Attacker of the Year and All-GLIAC First Team after she led GLIAC during the regular season in kills per set (4.03). Anna Jonynas was also an All-GLIAC First Team selection and averaged 4.14 kills per set and 3.88 digs per set. Megan Utlak (Second Team), Janie Grindland (Second Team), and Jillian Kuizenga (Honorable Mention) were also honored by the GLIAC and will be vital in the success of the Huskies. Carissa Beyer is a Division I transfer from Dayton and will be relied on for backcourt defense

Tech hosts the Keweenaw Classic to begin the season with eight teams participating. The Huskies’ four opponents will be No. 7 Minnesota Duluth, Minnesota State, No. 2 Concordia-St. Paul, and No. 19 St. Cloud State. Non-conference play continues at the Illinois Springfield Invitational (Sept. 10-11), at the Midwest Regional Crossover (Oct. 15-16), and at UMD on Oct. 26. GLIAC play begins on Sept. 17 and the schedule includes 12 home matches with eight conference contests.

