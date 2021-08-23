Attorney General Dana Nessel pushes for ghost gun regulation

21 hours ago Marta Berglund

A loophole in firearm purchasing was challenged by Attorney General Dana Nessel today.

Nessel submitted a comment to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) saying ghost guns should be classified as firearms under federal law.

Historically, ghost guns have been sold as kits or parts that can be converted to an un-serialized, untraceable gun. Current regulations allow people to buy one with no background check, including those prohibited from owning a firearm.

Nessel joins a group of 22 attorneys general nationwide who support finalizing these regulations. She added that adding these regulations would maintain the integrity of the Gun Control Act to encompass modern gun designs.

