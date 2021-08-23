George Stephen Cunningham and Jon Scott Stygler Convicted on Multiple Felony Charges

In March of 2019 the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence on Whitefish Pt Rd, in Paradise, for some type of domestic situation.

What the officers found was a family that had been assaulted and bound by two armed men.

This past week a jury out of the 50th Circuit Court convicted George Stephen Cunningham and Jon Scott Stygler on multiple felony charges.

The next step in the case is the sentencing of both suspects.

For the full story visit: https://www.facebook.com/chippewacountymi.gov