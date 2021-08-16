MAPS names interim superintendent

Marquette Area Public Schools (MAPS) have named Zack Sedgwick as their interim superintendent.

The current principal of Superior Hills Elementary School will replace Bill Saunders on or before October first. Saunders announced his resignation earlier this summer.

Sedgwick’s term will last through June 30th while the district searches for a permanent replacement.

Sedgwick has worked with MAPS for 13 years, first as a high school math teacher and assistant principal.