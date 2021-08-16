The 2021 Night of Hope Yooper Tour Starts This Week

A Christian event tour is coming to the Upper Peninsula.

Ten9 Ministries will begin its “2021 Night of Hope Yooper Tour” at the city square in Downtown Ironwood on Thursday.

Ten9 Ministries Pastor, Wes Morris, shared the highlights of each event.

“We have a live music concert. We cover popular songs that you might hear at a Detroit Tigers game, a baseball or something like that. Sing-a-longs or classic rock songs. And then we turn that into a little bit of worship and we share a message of hope with the entire community,” said Pastor Morris. “Sometimes we have a testimony from somebody where the lord has worked powerfully in their life. We have that person talk for a few minutes and then we have an a way for follow up, if needed, via text message.”

After the last year, the tour is hoping to bring hope to U.P. communities.

Organizers want Yoopers to know that despite the pandemic, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“The tour is important because we believe that people need hope. They need hope for their heart, they need hope for their life, they have questions for eternity, they have questions about their soul and we believe that the answer to that search for hope is Jesus Christ as found in the scripture, the unadulterated message of the Gospel,” said Pastor Morris. “Our motivation is to share that message with as many people as possible.”

Pastor Morris also said that undefeated boxer and Michigan Native Joey Spencer will be a guest speaker on the tour.

The tour will end on August 29th and stops include Marquette, Escanaba and Munising.

All events are free and attendees should bring a chair or blanket.

For more information, visit www.romansten9.com