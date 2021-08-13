Flags to fly half-staff honoring law enforcement

5 hours ago Marta Berglund

Flags throughout the state will fly half-staff tomorrow.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan state flags to be lowered tomorrow in honor of fallen law enforcement officers. This includes officers who have passed in the line of duty and from COVID-19.

This coincides with the MI–C.O.P.S Law Enforcement Officers candlelight memorial service.

In a statement, the Governor said officers will be remembered for their bravery, courage, and dedication to the state.

Flags will be returned to full-staff on Sunday.

 

