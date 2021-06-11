Marquette city beaches closed due to weather

13 hours ago Lisa Bowers

City of Marquette Beaches will be closed the rest of  Friday due to inclement weather and hazardous water conditions. The city said lifeguards will not be on duty during this period of time.

 

The City Fire Department will issue a news release tomorrow morning, advising news agencies of either beach reopening, or continued closure.

 

Beach status updates may also be accessed through the City’s website –

https://www.marquettemi.gov/departments/fire/waterfront-safety/

Waterfront Safety – City of Marquette

For 2021, Marquette’s lifeguarded beach season starts May 29, 2021 and goes through Labor Day. Flags are advisories only. Persons using beaches must exercise caution, responsibility, and common sense.

www.marquettemi.gov

