GINCC Town-Wide Rummage Sale THIS WEEKEND

It’s the “9th Annual GINCC town-wide rummage sale today thru Sunday. Ishpeming, Negaunee, and the surrounding townships have community-wide rummage sales with over 20 locations to choose from

And–there’s a variety of items. Be it tools, clothing, sporting goods, or rare-finds and treasures–it’s on all weekend.

G-I-N-C-C provided a directory that lists what the venders are selling, their addresses, and when they’ll be open for fellow rummagers.

The directories can be picked up in Ishpeming at GINCC, Jubilee Foods, Jim’s Foods, and Holiday Stations.

In Negaunee they’re available at Holiday Stations and Super One Foods.

For more information visit: