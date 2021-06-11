GINCC Town-Wide Rummage Sale THIS WEEKEND

12 hours ago Roy Buck

It’s the “9th Annual GINCC town-wide rummage sale today thru Sunday. Ishpeming, Negaunee, and the surrounding townships have community-wide rummage sales with over 20 locations to choose from

And–there’s a variety of items. Be it tools, clothing, sporting goods, or rare-finds and treasures–it’s on all weekend.

G-I-N-C-C provided a directory that lists what the venders are selling, their addresses, and when they’ll be open for fellow rummagers.

The directories can be picked up in Ishpeming at GINCC, Jubilee Foods, Jim’s Foods, and Holiday Stations.

In Negaunee they’re available at Holiday Stations and Super One Foods.

For more information visit:

Town-Wide Rummage Sale 2021

 

More Stories

The West Health Foundation has announced its recent Grantees from Proactive Grant Cycle

8 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Baraga Lumberjack Days are Back.

10 hours ago Roy Buck

MARESA Tidies Up The Grounds Of Teaching Family Homes

10 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Elks Sponsor 4th of July Parade

11 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Marquette city beaches closed due to weather

13 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Major Allegations Surface Against Michigan, Bo Schembechler

13 hours ago David Cesefske

You may have missed

The West Health Foundation has announced its recent Grantees from Proactive Grant Cycle

8 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Baraga Lumberjack Days are Back.

10 hours ago Roy Buck

MARESA Tidies Up The Grounds Of Teaching Family Homes

10 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Elks Sponsor 4th of July Parade

11 hours ago Lisa Bowers

GINCC Town-Wide Rummage Sale THIS WEEKEND

12 hours ago Roy Buck