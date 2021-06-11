Major Allegations Surface Against Michigan, Bo Schembechler

13 hours ago David Cesefske

Photo Credit: ClickOnDetroit

 

ANN ARBOR, Mich – Breaking news out of Ann Arbor involving the son of legendary Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler. Major Allegations coming from son matt Schembechler as he shares with the public that he is among those who were sexually abused by former team doctor Robert Anderson. According to the release the son of the late legendary Michigan coach will tell the world about his father’s “failure to protect him and other athletes,” during a Thursday news conference, Matt Schembechler

