Small street projects started in City of Negaunee

Negaunee – 2021 Street maintenance should be done fairly quickly in Negaunee this year.

The city hired a contractor to complete crack sealing on portions of a dozen streets. City manager Nate Heffron said the crack sealing keeps moisture out of the streets. Water in cracks in asphalt can cause damage when the ground freezes and then thaws again.

Filling the cracks extends the useful life of the street, he said.

The 6.7 miles of crack sealing will take place in the next two weeks. The cost of the project is just over $45,000.

Heffron said street repair projects are smaller this year than last year.

“We want to wait before we begin any major projects until we determine what finances will be needed to help pay for the proposed of water/sewer project, which includes 5.21 miles of street surface paving,” Heffron said.

Portions of the following streets will get crack sealing.

Rail St (Division to Healy)

Prince St (Cherry to the ballfield)

Cherry St (Brown to Prince)

North Baldwin (Muskoday to City limits)

Cliff & N. Tobin (Teal Lake Ave to Arch)

Ridge St (Teal Lake Ave to McKenzie)

Mitchell Ave (Brown to Hungerford)

Case St (Teal Lake Ave to Healy)

Elm St (Baldwin to Prince)

Lake St (Baldwin to Prince)

Shoreline Dr (US-41 to culdesac)

Buffalo Rd (CR-480 to New Buffalo)

New Buffalo Rd (Ann to Buffalo)

Water St (Teal Lake Ave to US-41)

Division St (County Rd to Rail)

Tracy Mine Rd (County Rd to dead-end)

Croix St (US-41 by Holiday to Baldwin)

Lexington Blvd (Camelot to Camelot)

Camelot Dr (Prince to Prince)

Maas St (Croix to US-41)

Snow St (Tobin to Cyr)

Cyr St (Snow to Bluff)

Peck St (Teal Lake Ave to Pioneer)

W. Peck St (Kanter to Tobin)