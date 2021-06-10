Michigan’s Operation Engineers 324 Construction Apprentice program has only one more day for registration.

12 hours ago Roy Buck

Michigan’s Operation Engineers 324 Construction Apprentice program has only one more day for registration.  And they’re recruiting for big U.P. projects.

One of their many Michigan training facilities is   555 acres and it’s world class.  Modern equipment and technical classroom facilities provide rigorous, hands-on training for success in the trade chosen.

E.O. 324’s goal is to produce highly skilled, safe, and productive heavy equipment operators, technicians, and stationary engineers in the construction or environmental industries.

For more information visit: https://www.oe324.org/training/

https://www.oe324.org/     https://apps.oe324.org/

