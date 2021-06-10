A Luce County Deputy suffered minor injuries after he was dragged by a car

3 hours ago Roy Buck

A Luce County Deputy suffered minor injuries after he was dragged with a car during a traffic stop Tuesday morning.

The deputy was investigating a possible breaking and entering at the Newberry Water and Light Plant.

He stopped a suspicious vehicle in the area.

Police say the driver refused to provide proper i.d. or vehicle information.

He assaulted the deputy, striking him in the face several times.

The vehicle sped off with the deputy still partially inside.

In the course of the incident, Michigan State Police say the deputy also drew and discharged his firearm.

The suspect was not hurt and was later caught.

He was charged with fleeing and eluding in the third degree, resisting or obstructing an officer causing injury, and reckless driving.

He was lodged in the Luce County Jail awaiting arraignment in 92nd District Court.

