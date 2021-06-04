Drug Arrest Made In Ontonagon County

9 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

ONTONAGON, Mich – An Ontonagon man was arrested on drug charges following a nine month investigation.

The Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team arrested the 29–year–old man on charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Heroin.

On June 3rd, detectives intercepted a package containing methamphetamine and heroin.

The man was taken into custody when he picked up the package.

Upset detectives believe the man has been selling drugs that he received from Arizona.

Upset also found a digital scale, numerous electronics and paperwork indicating drug activity while executing a search warrant.

The man’s name will not be released until his arraignment in 98th district court.

Upset was assisted by six other agencies.

