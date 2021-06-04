New Automated External Defibrillators are both Necessary and Urgent for UP’s Law Enforcement.

The Marquette County Law Enforcement Administrators Association and the Community Foundation of Marquette County joined forces to raise money for new Automated External Defibrillators.

The current AED’s are no longer reliable and not compatible with equipment used by EMS teams. They can’t be streamlined with other emergency medical equipment. New AED’s are both necessary and urgent for UP’s Law Enforcement.

Donations are tax deductable. Their goal is to raise $81, 000 thousand dollars. There are many ways to donate.

For information visit: https://cfofmc.org

Or their Go Fund Me page is at: https//gofund.me/c089d941

Also, folks can send a check to:

Community Foundation of Marquette County

PO Box 37

Marquette, MI 49855