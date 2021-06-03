Ishpeming Township Crash

One man is in jail and another critically injured following a crash in Ishpeming Township.

Michigan State Police Troopers say they were investigating an underage drinking party in the Greenwood Reservoir Area on Memorial Day.

A vehicle driven by a 21–year–old Escanaba man crashed as it left the area.

A 20 year old man from Escanaba was ejected from the vehicle and suffered critical injuries.

A second passenger was also injured in the crash.

The driver was lodged in the Marquette County Jail pending arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing.