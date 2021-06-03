Ishpeming Township Crash

2 hours ago Roy Buck

One man is in jail and another critically injured following a crash in Ishpeming Township.

Michigan State Police Troopers say they were investigating an underage drinking party in the Greenwood Reservoir Area on Memorial Day.

A vehicle driven by a 21–year–old Escanaba man crashed as it left the area.

A 20 year old man from Escanaba was ejected from the vehicle and suffered critical injuries.

A second passenger was also injured in the crash.

The driver was lodged in the Marquette County Jail pending arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing.

More Stories

Cognition Brewery To Shut Down

23 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

Chamber Children’s Carnival will be holding its annual family – friendly event

24 mins ago Neydja Petithomme

Petunia Pandemonium Returns For 33rd Year

27 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

Marquette County Car Accident

2 hours ago Roy Buck

Grace Shaw & Stephanie Yeager talk expectations, classes and being captains

21 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Three Upper Peninsula Men Charged With Criminal Sexual Conduct Relating To Children

1 day ago Jeremy Skiba

You may have missed

Cognition Brewery To Shut Down

23 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

Chamber Children’s Carnival will be holding its annual family – friendly event

24 mins ago Neydja Petithomme

Petunia Pandemonium Returns For 33rd Year

27 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

Ishpeming Township Crash

2 hours ago Roy Buck

Marquette County Car Accident

2 hours ago Roy Buck